Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.17. 67 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,593. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

