Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $243.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

