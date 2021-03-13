Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $20,183,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

