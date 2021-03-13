Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

