Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.89% of Barings Participation Investors worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.