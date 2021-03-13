Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $77.94.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.