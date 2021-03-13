Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

