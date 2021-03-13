Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000.

VTV opened at $131.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

