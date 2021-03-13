Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $110.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

