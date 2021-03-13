Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.97. 3,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,121. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

