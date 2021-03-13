Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

