Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

UL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

