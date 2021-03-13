Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.