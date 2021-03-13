Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

AJRD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,163. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

