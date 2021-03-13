Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

