Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,706,000 after acquiring an additional 793,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,472. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,586.90 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

