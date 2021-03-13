Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $94.45. 3,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

