Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,436. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.