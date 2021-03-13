Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 683,722 shares of company stock valued at $64,038,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.95 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

