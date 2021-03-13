Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,931 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

