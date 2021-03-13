Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 110,683 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 145,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

