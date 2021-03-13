Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,626 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,948. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.