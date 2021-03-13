Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 20,336 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 189,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

