Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $61.23. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

