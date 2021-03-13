Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,552 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,073,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 233,816 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

AXTA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,611. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.