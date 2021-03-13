Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,662 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $302.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day moving average is $308.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

