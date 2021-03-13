Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 343,421 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

