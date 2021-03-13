Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,196 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,792. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

