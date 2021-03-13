Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 601,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,241,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 366,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,797. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

