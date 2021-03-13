Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,468 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,428,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

