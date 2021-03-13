Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 74.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 29.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

