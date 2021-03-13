Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OCC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

