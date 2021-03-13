Orbs Price Tops $0.0879 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 152.8% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $195.94 million and $446.92 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

