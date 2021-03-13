Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $225.33 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $225.33 million and approximately $52.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

