Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 11th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Organovo has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Get Organovo alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.