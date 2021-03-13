ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
