Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in February

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY remained flat at $$31.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

