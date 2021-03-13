Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 11th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

