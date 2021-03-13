Origin Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 29.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $310,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.93 on Friday, reaching $231.87. 17,778,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.75. The company has a market cap of $627.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

