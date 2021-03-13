Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 20.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $220,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.30. 8,171,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231,096. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $613.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

