Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 68.3% This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $208.35 million and approximately $60.87 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,823,854 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

