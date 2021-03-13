Origo Market Capitalization Hits $5.36 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

