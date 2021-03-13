Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $9,347.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

