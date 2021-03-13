Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ORTIF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 53,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

