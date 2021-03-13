Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Up 93.2% in February

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ossen Innovation stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

