Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Up 93.2% in February

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Ossen Innovation stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Ossen Innovation
