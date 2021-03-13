Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OSTIY remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Österreichische Post has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

