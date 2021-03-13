Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) versus BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Head-To-Head Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outset Medical and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 45.41 -$1.66 million $0.08 474.63

Outset Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

