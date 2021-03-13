Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $36.18 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

