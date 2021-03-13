Oxen Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $57.78 million and $341,525.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.25 or 0.03145702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00374616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.38 or 0.00955581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00384639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00354126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00247223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020850 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,222,661 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.