Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

